A pragmatic approach to fighting corruption in Sierra Leone

By Jesmed F Suma, Executive Director, Sierra Leone Policy Watch Inc., USA

This document contains a comprehensive set of practical recommendations

on how to address corruption in Sierra Leone.

Preamble:

Corruption takes place in various forms and exist in every society. What may

constitute an act of corruption may vary based on the custom, tradition and other

factors in the society in which it is practiced. Therefore, the solutions would have to

be tailored to suite the realities of the society in which it is to be implemented. It is

important to note that corruption is not only limited to bribery alone. It is a wide

concept also characterized by nepotism, extortion of any sort, fraud,

embezzlement, and patronage. In each case one party has something to offer and

is ready to trade it for whatever interest the other party seeks. Therefore,

understanding the type of act that constitute corruption and the intrinsic nature of

the environment in which it is practiced is crucial to the solutions offered to address

the problem.

In the past we’ve focused more on the legal approach to addressing

corruption, which has in many ways proven to be less effective because we failed to

view it from the perspective of the parties involved and the interest that motivates

them to engage in an act of corruption. Therefore, as a general theme, I focused

my recommendations not only on deterrent measures which is lacking in the

current SL anticorruption act, but I also offered incentives

ACC, the budgeting and procurement department within the Ministry of Finance, as

well as agencies or departments responsible for inspection, monitoring and auditing

within the system of government are all part of this network of systematic

corruption. The institutional culture itself, its norms and expectations are

themselves sick and corrupt. The core missions and objectives of these agencies

have been compromised. Corruption has become such as an endemic disease that it

has infected every fabric of society, every class, every profession and at every level

and has become a norm, part and parcel of the DNA and culture of mostly the

political class? This shows that fighting corruption in its various forms is going to be

a very daunting task. The approach must be different. Words alone would not do

the job. Specific decisive steps must be taken, some of which are explained below.

Proposed Solutions

I am not going to bore you with the details of the corrosive effect of

corruption on our communities including how it has impeded growth and

inappropriately impacted our poor communities. I am assuming that we’ve all had

our personal experiences with corruption and its effect in our lives and our country

at large. Now, we should be focusing on solution.

Fighting corruption is a daunting task, it is not easy but it is not

insurmountable. It can be done, however, the solutions would depend on specific

conditions, specific guidelines and specific steps as stated below. I’ve identified

three main conditions, underneath each I explained the details of what the

condition means and what needs to be done to meet its requirement. The most

detailed is condition No. 3 that speaks to specific reforms both in terms of changes

to the laws as well as changes to some aspect of how certain sectors of the

executive branch should operate.

Condition No. 1 IT REQUIRES THE RIGHT LEADERSHIP WITH THE POLITICAL

WILL.

The fight against systemic corruption requires a brave, strong and

courageous leadership with the right politically astute who must be strategic in his

approach, without which no other option would work. It requires leadership that

lives by the example he or she wants to see in every head of department in his

government. Someone who says what he means and means what he says. Words

must be followed by decisive action. When he or she says no sacred cows he should

mean it and must enforce it to the letter, starting with the people in his circle.

Therefore, the party we may end up electing to form our next government would

determine our chances of success to address the cancerous problem of corruption.

The details of how to get to the right leadership is explained at the end of this

document.

Condition No. 2 FOCUS MUST BE ON CORRUPT SYSTEM INSTEAD OF CORRUPT

INDIVIDUALS.

I. Systematic Attack on Systematic Corruption.

The type of systematic corruption we experience in Sierra Leone resembles

organized crime, with its own parallel of connections linking one agency with

another, coordinated by key players within the network. Which means, we need a

systematic approach focused on subverting and destabilizing the network. The

question is, who can be trusted to work with? Just as one cannot trust members of

an organized crime network to clean the network, so it would be unreasonable to

expect the very beneficiaries of the systematic corruption to clean up the system.

Therefore, the new leader must bring in a new blood of young lawyers,

accountants, investigators, journalists, prosecutors, police and members of the

public including activist citizens to form “Integrity Pacts” to be the ears and eyes of

the leader. They can provide unique information about where corruption is

occurring and how corrupt systems work. The most important leadership trait to

this approach, is the ability to live by the example you want to see in others, the

ability to mobilize other actors and to coordinate their efforts productively.

II. Neutralizing Symbols of Impunity.

The next most important step is, investigate and punish those who symbolizes

impunity within the system, such as the current and former heads of these

agencies. The heads of the police depart, those in the Anti-Corruption Commission,

those in the procurement sector, those responsible for budgeting, auditing,

prosecution as well as members of the judiciary. Actions that would send a strong

signal of change to these institutions and obviously to the general public.

Condition 3. PREVENTIVE AND DETERRENT EFFORTS, ADOPTING A CARROT STICK APPROACH TO FIGHTING CORRUPTION.

To curb corruption there must be some deterrent effect to the laws and

enforcement that discourages individuals from engaging in its practice. There

should also be some incentives not only to help in the preventive efforts but also

incentives to take away the need for anyone from engaging in any act of corruption.

Finally, the public must be educated about what constitutes corruption and the

consequences they are likely to face if caught in the act of corruption. Therefore,

our focus should be on preventive measures on the one hand and deterrent efforts

on the other hand to include effective investigation, prosecution and most

importantly fair and consistent punitive measures proportional to the nature, extent

and monetary value of the crime. We should also be mindful of the fact that when

the survival of an individual is on the line it is difficult for them to avoid being

corrupt. As a result, we should institute measures that would ensure that workers

are paid living wages commensurable to the value of work they provide including

other incentives that would discourage someone from being engaged in an act of

corruption many of which are discussed below. Condition No. 3 could be divided

into three sections:

I. Reviewing our Anti-Corruption Laws: First we should review our current

anticorruption laws both in scope and content to ensure that those laws are

effective and conforms with general standards in comparison with other

jurisdictions that have achieved some success in curbing corruption. I

personally reviewed the current anticorruption law few years ago and I

identified serious flaws which I brought to the attention of the anticorruption

agency but as expected they showed no interest. We should establish

adequate criminal procedures governing the detection, investigation and

prosecution of cases but structured within our local realities. Therefore, I’ll

recommend the following changes to our laws:

a. Mandatory Imprisonment: Contrary to what prevails now, all acts of

corruption should be treated as criminal offenses subject to mandatory

minimum imprisonment of six months irrespective of who you are,

what your status is and whether you pay the imposed fine or not. The

judge should have no discretion to either commute the mandatory

sentence nor the power to pardon the convicted.

b. Anyone found guilty of corruption should be liable to:

Proportional Punitive Measures: A fine of not less than three

times the value for which he or she is convicted in addition to

the minimum mandatory imprisonment of six months. For

example, if one is found guilty of embezzling say One hundred

thousand dollars or its equivalent in Leones $ 100,000.00 the

guilty party should be:

i.) given a mandatory six months imprisonment.

ii.) a minimum fine of $ 300,000.00

iii.) If the guilty person does not pay the fine, the govt.

should seize any property or asset of value in his or her

name up to, but not exceeding the amount imposed by

the court.

iv.) If there are no assets or property of value available for

impoundment, then the person should be required to face

an additional five years minimum imprisonment, with no

judicial discretion to neither commute nor wave the

minimum sentences.

v.) If the person pays any portion of the fine, he or she

should be given additional prison sentence in proportion

to the balance remaining.

vi.) If the person is a public official, he or she should be

blacklisted and barred from holding any public office for

at least 10 years.

vii.) If the person owns or is associated with any business

either directly or indirectly such a company should be

barred from doing business with government for at least

ten years.

c. Duty of Disclosure: We should include in our anti-corruption law a

clause that requires any member of the public who happens to know

or, ought to have known or suspect or ought to have reasonably

suspected, that someone has committed, is committing or is about to

commit an act of corruption such as offering or soliciting bribe, must

disclose, to the authorities as soon as reasonably practicable. The

manner or ways by which one can disclose such information to the

authorities including what constitute reasonable disclosure should be

defined in the anti-corruption bill. This means, the spouse, children,

friends, driver, secretary, messenger or any other party who played a

role in the commission of an act of corruption would be legally obliged

to report to the authorities. Each should be investigated and if found

guilty of failure to report the act within a reasonable and practicable

time, such a person should be subjected to some punitive action at the

discretion of the judge which could include jail term.

d. Aiding and Abetting an Act of Corruption: Also in the law we must

include clauses that would impose some punitive measure on anyone

who solicits, aids, abets, counsels, incites, procures in the commission

of an act of corruption or offers an advantage for or behalf of another

including that of a corporation or a private business, should be guilty

of an offence and should be liable upon summary conviction to a

minimum imprisonment of six months plus fine. With respect to

corporations, under this clause, the punitive measure should not only

be limited to the executives or officials of the corporation guilty of the

crime but additional punitive measures must be levied on the

corporation on behalf of which the crime was committed.

e. Exemption: This is crucial, we need to also include a clause that

would exempt from prosecution any party to an act of corruption who

reports the act within seven days where practical and reasonable, and

agrees to serve as prosecuting witness resulting in the conviction of

the other party or parties. For instance, let’s say someone gives a

thousand dollars bribe to a govt. official, either party under this clause

could request for exemption from prosecution if he or she reports to

the authorities of the commission of this crime within 7 days. The

party filing the report would be exempted from prosecution if enough

evidence is provided to convict the co-conspirator. This means within 7

days both the govt. official or the party who offered the bribe would be

in a worried state of uncertainty not sure of what action the coconspirator

may do. Such continuous state of panic could be a

deterrent to engaging in an act of corruption.

f. Incentive Clause: We should also consider including in our

anticorruption act a clause that would give at least 10% of any money

or the value of any property recovered from the prosecution and

conviction of parties involved in an act of corruption to the person who

provided the information, report or leak that leads to a successful

conviction. This offer should also extend to even law enforcement

officers. For law enforcement officers, such patriotic act could also be

considered as part of many possible factors for future promotion.

(What this would do is, not only give incentive to increase the chances of

conviction, but it would also increase the stake for the person involved in the

act of corruption in case they want to offer additional bribe or fee as a cover

up to avoid exposure, which may now rise to a minimum threshold of 10% of

the value.)

II. Public Awareness and Transparency: Usually corruption flourishes in the

absence of transparency and accountability which increases the possibility of

govt. officials having monopoly over the information which the public needs

to know such as the rules and regulations that are place. Without the public

knowing the rules and regulations including the official fees to pay for

services at the various department and agencies of govt., they would be at

the mercy of government officials for abuse and malfeasance.

a. E-Government: Therefore, we should adopt laws that increases

transparency, clarifies the rules for the common man or woman to

understand to reduce discretion and monopoly. For instance, we could

require every Ministry, Department and Agency of government to

setup and upload to a website all the rules and regulations stipulated

by law with respect to services provided by such Ministry, department

or agency. Let’s take the Port Authority for instance, if you know in

advance all the fees that you ought to pay for each service you would

not have need to rely on the port official to dictate to you a different

figure.

b. Average Response time: It is a common practice in Sierra Leone for

public officials to force you to bribe them, by delaying or stalling the

delivery of service they are expected to render to you, such as

applying for the registration of a business or clearing goods at the port

etc. These delays results in big drain on our economy and forces

people to bribe even if it is against their core principles. Something

that probably should take a few hours to process, they may delay you

for days, weeks or even months. Therefore, it is my opinion that we

should review the services rendered by every government agency and

come up with an average acceptable response time between the

moment someone applies for service including making full payment

and the time the government official responds. By law, they should be

expected to send a written official explanation, preferably through an

email if they exceed the generally accepted time frame stipulated by

law. Failure of which the member of the public should have a way to

lodge a complaint with clear line of redress which should result to the

public official being reprimanded by the right authority.

c. Service Evaluation Slip: Within the first five to ten years, at least 35%

of those seeking services from a government agency must be given an

evaluation slip to select from a number of options to rate the

performance of the person rendering the service and the agency

providing the service. Or the Public Service Commission should have a

link on their site through which members of the public could share

their experiences and rate the Ministry, Department or Agency. If it is

in a form of a slip, it could be required to be dropped off at the Public

Service Commission. Every year these public evaluation forms could be

one of many ways to rate the performance of every Ministry,

Department or Agency of government.

d. Public Servant Identification: To curb corruption we need to create a

structure by which public sector workers can easily be identified not

only by their names but also by a proper Civil Service Employee

Identification Cards, which must be easy to remembers and connects

to an electronic database. Therefore, all civil servants both senior and

junior civil servants must all carry civil service employee ID Cards.

They must be required by law to display or show their ID whenever

they are dealing with any member of the public particularly so, when

providing service for them. By law, when asked they should always

make sure they show their Employee ID.

e. Awarding Govt. contracts: Fighting the 10% Rule: In Sierra Leone, it is

a general rule that before you are given a contract you are expected to

give a minimum of 10% of the value of the contract to the party or

parties granting you the contract, in some cases you are expected to

pay the illegal commission in advance. Over the years between 2006

and 2016, it is my estimation that Sierra Leone has lost over $ 950

Million to corruption including fraud, waste and abuse of public funds.

Over-inflating the value of contracts awarded by government,

contributes immensely to this loss. To solve this problem, it requires a

detailed examination of the entire contract bidding and awarding

process, to identify loopholes and rewrite the entire process in an

attempt to close those loopholes. Meanwhile, let me offer the following

suggestions which must be included in the said process.

i. Contracting Authority: It is my view that we should have a

single contracting authority perhaps within the Ministry of

Finance with the sole responsibility for evaluating and awarding

every government contract including those for international

bidding. This would ensure that the task would solely be in the

hands of a well-paid identifiable professional team who would be

under the full eye of the public, independent and separate from

political appointees. Whose jobs should be secured through

some legislative measures.

ii. Central Contracting Database. The contracting authority should

be required to come up with very detailed criteria that

individuals or businesses must meet to qualify to bid for any

government contract which must be clearly published on their

website in line with the new e-govt. management system.

Secondly, we must require every individual or business that may

want to bid for govt. contracts to have registered with the

contracting authority at least a year in advance after undergoing

special evaluation process and the list must also be published on

their website. Thirdly, to prevent contracts from being awarded

secretively called “insider bidding” and also to ensure

Competitive Bidding, they should publish every government

contract on their website exclusively for announcing all

contracts. It must include a clear and standardised approach to

the bidding process and every other details about each contract.

Finally, they should publish the name of the individual or

company who wins any government contract, stating the

reasons why they were awarded the contract over others.

iii. Contract Payment Terms: Except in special circumstances, no

government contract should be paid in advance. All contracts

must be broken down into a minimum of ten expected

deliverables and milestones and payment should only be made

for each deliverable after a satisfactory performance evaluation.

iv. Challenging Process: Since the qualification for bidding including

the process, scope and expected outcomes for every contract

would be published, we should also have a clear process on how

an aggrieved party can challenge the Contracting Authority if

they feel that they were cheated or the if the contracting

authority fails to follow defined procedures. This challenge can

be done either through an arbitration process or through the

court system.

v. Contract Administrator: Each contract must be assigned to

personnel within the Contracting authority who should be

responsible for monitoring contract performance. He or she

must ensure that commitments and obligations from contract

awardees are effectively met, by delivering value for money.

They should be held responsible to ensure that compliance,

expected outcomes, inherent risk is managed accordingly for

each contract. Their job performance must be tied to the

performance of the contracts they are required to oversee.

f. Tracking the flow of Money: Money, Power and Influence are the

currencies or main mediums of exchange in any act of corruption.

Setting up standards to control the currency through which corruption

is traded, could create a deterrent to engaging in an act of corruption.

Therefore, we should require that the salary or wages of every civil

servant or employee of both the central and local govt. must be paid

through a bank account which would force each person to secure one,

who must provide both a state ID and employee ID to be able to open

a Bank account. We should also require that every business, agency or

individual doing business with govt. must be paid through a bank

account opened in the name of that business or individual. This would

make it easier to track not only track the flow of money but it would

take away the excuse public official make that they paid so much for

this service or have paid a certain employee when in reality they’ve

not done so.

g. Annual Compliance Training: We should pass a law that would require

every person working for any Ministry, Department and Agency of

government to take an annual compliance training on anti-corruption

ethics and morality including how to Comply with the Anti-Corruption

Laws, Regulations, Policies, and Guidelines. The annual training should

include training on such topics as what acts constitute corruption, the

role and responsibility each person should play in contributing to the

fight against corruption, ways to avoid being culpable and more. The

same rule should apply to every corporation or parastatal that does

business with government. We should insist on proof that each

employee has taken the training and have passed at least 80 percent

of the quiz. This training can be done online which may include video

and audio clips

III. Survival & Fringe Benefit: Now let’s try to get into the world of an

ordinary civil servant in Sierra Leone. The focus here is how to address the

issue of survival, avoid temptations and increase the stake in terms what

they may lose if caught in an act of corruption. Paying living wages is one

option but this is always a challenge for a government that consistently

depends on foreign aid to supplement annual budget. Therefore, I’ll

recommend the following.

a. Minimum Living Wage: Establish a realistic minimum wage for all

workers but with respect to public workers such increase should be

“Annual Bonus” instead of wage increase, which should be tied to the

rate of inflation. This means the increase could fluctuate based on the

performance of the economy as well as the ability of government to

pay. It would be very counterproductive to adopt a general wage

increase that cannot be sustained. With respect to bonus everyone

would expect it to either increase or reduce based on other variables.

b. Other Fringe Benefits for Public workers: Two important facts of life

trouble every worker; particularly senior public workers whose general

family responsibility sometimes quadruples by the mere fact they are

now in senior positions. But paramount to all the challenges they face

are housing and retirement income. No one would want to spend

decades of their lives as public servants especially as a senior official

during which they managed projects worth millions of dollars and

retire without a roof over their heads and no guarantees for a source

of income to sustain them till death.

i. Retirement Income: Therefore, we must look into drastically

reforming NASSIT to ensure that it is effectively managed,

transparent with a structure that gives the very workers who

contributes to its funds, greater influence over the composition

of its leadership. Secondly, the government must increase its

matching contribution to the monthly retirement made by each

worker.

ii. Housing: We should also introduce a special housing loan

program with very low interest rates, available only to public

workers. It must be a housing loan system exclusive to public

servants only. It must have a payment plan that could extend

up to 30 years to ensure that the monthly payment is low

enough to be affordable based on the monthly income of the

public worker. These benefits could be linked to their tenure of

service. If anyone found guilty of an act of corruption, they

should be required to completely lose all benefits. The could lose

all matching contributions made by govt. to their retirement

pension since the date it was established. They could also be

required to retroactively pay the market rate of the housing loan

secure by government since the loan was issued. It is my hope

that with such programs government officials would be less

likely to be involved in corruption to avoid the risk of losing

these benefits.

iii. Performance Review: We should have a clear policy on an

annual performance review of every govt. employee linked to

better pay, promotions, and other benefits.

BACK TO THE QUESTION OF LEADERSHIP AS CONDITION No 1:

As noted incondition No. 1, to fight corruption in Sierra Leone we need the right leadershipwith the right political will. However, the political will must start from within thepolitical party from which the leadership emerges. Corruption as we know it in

Sierra Leone was introduced under an SLPP govt. which was adopted and

institutionalized by the APC party under Siaka Stevens. Over the past decades,

despite the fact that different individuals at different generations have lead the

country from each of the two political parties, the practice of corruption have

continued unabated by every successive govt. The main reason why this is the

case, it is because, the practice of endemic institutionalized corruption in Sierra

Leone starts from within the very political parties from which the leaders emerge.

If the internal structure of a political party is corrupt, the government it would lead

would equally be corrupt as has been the case for over 57 years. If the internal

structure of a political party is undemocratic, unaccountable, not transparent and

not responsive to its members, the govt. it would lead would be undemocratic,

unaccountable, not transparent nor would they be responsive to the needs of the

people as has been the case for the past several decades.

As I noted above, the suggestions I’ve offered here are by no means exhaustive.

There are many possible options I may not have considered, please feel free to

send me your comment or opinion about my suggestions. If there is any way I can

possibly improve on what you’ve read, please feel free to share with me.

Thank you for your time. I can be reached on 908-759-4332 or

Sumatuinc@gmail.com,