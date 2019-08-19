From the Editor’s Keyboard

A new kind of tourism

By Gibril Koroma, CEO/Publisher

There is a new kind of tourism gradually developing around the world. It takes tourism out of the traditional format of spending a few days, weeks and months at a particular place and then packing your bags and returning home.

According to Denise Brown, co-founder of Sababu Safaris, Wellness tourism is not just and self-healing and self-fulfillment but also about immersing yourself into the concerns and yearnings of the community you are visiting, becoming part of it.

Here is Denise talking about Wellness tourism in a recent interview with the BBC:

