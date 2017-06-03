A meeting with the mayor of Freetown

By Bockarie Kukuku Musa, Freetown.

A high powered delegation from the Ministry of Political and Public Affairs led by the Minister, Hon. Nanette Thomas, Hon. Rosaline J. Smith of Constituency 103, the National Coordinator of Public Mobilization, Mr. Ousman Sankoh and the National Coordinator of Outreach, Mr. Mucktarr Tejan-Cole recently visited the Mayor of Freetown, Sam Franklyn Gibson, also known as Bankole Bode Gibson.

Speaking to the Mayor of Freetown, the Minister of Political and Public Affairs, Hon. Nanette Thomas informed the Mayor about the situation of the graves at the Kissy Road Cemetery. She appealed to the Mayor of Freetown to provide vehicles and man power to clear the logs to a permanent site. In brief the Minister made a passionate appeal to the Mayor for the relocation of the two main dumping sites (Kingtom Bomeh and Eastern Bomeh)

Mayor Gibson

In response to the Minister’s statement, the Mayor thanked the Minister for such a wonderful effort in ensuring that the cemeteries are properly kept.

"It wasn’t our making, it was a natural disaster and Kissy Road Cemetery is not the only affected cemetery and we are working to ensure that the logs are been cleared within the shortest possible time” he explained.

He went on to inform the Minister and her team that the Freetown City Council through the Deputy Chief Administrator has allocated a certain amount of cash for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the damaged graves.

In closing, the Mayor informed the visiting team that vehicles and man power are all set to go into action and by Saturday as the logs will be cleared to the nearest dumping site.

The Member of Parliament for Constituency 103, Hon. Rosaline J. Smith commended the leadership of Road Maintenance Fund Administration (RMFA) for the logistical support toward the cleaning and clearing exercise "since this ugly incident occurred."

She further made a passionate appeal to the RMFA to address the issues of culverts and tunnels which is causing flooding in her constituency.

She ended by thanking the Minister of Political and Public Affairs, Hon. Nanette Thomas for incorporating her into this wonderful exercise as team work divides the task and multiplies the success.