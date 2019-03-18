1st Annual Sierra Leonean Community Convention in Canada

The Federation of Sierra Leonean Communities of Canada is hosting its 1st Annual Sierra Leonean Community Convention in Toronto, Canada. This has been confirmed by the National President of the organization Mr. David Sinnah (pictured).

The Convention will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Time: 11:00am – 3:00pm

Venue: York Civic Centre, 2700 Eglington Ave West, York (Toronto), ON M6M 1V1

The Convention will be followed by:

• Convention Gala (dinner and dance) at 8:00pm on the same Saturday;

• Sunday, June 30, 2019: Reunion Outing and

• Monday, July 1, 2019: Sightseeing of Toronto skyline and its surrounding areas.

The convention will include: opening ceremony, launching of the Federation, presentations from representatives of various Sierra Leonean community organizations and guest speakers, and election of Board of Directors and executive officers of the Federation of Sierra Leonean Communities of Canada. The Federation was established to bring together the Sierra Leonean community associations, organizations, groups and people of Sierra Leonean descent to create a network of support and collectively work together to strengthen the Sierra Leonean communities across Canada and in Sierra Leone. The convention will provide an opportunity to meet with other community members to discuss the challenges and needs of our communities.

More info at www.federationsaleone.org

Photo: David Sinnah, President of the Federation