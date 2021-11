Why do (some) people enjoy violence?

In the war against ISIS, men in Iran volunteer to fight in militant groups. Why do they join? And why do they stay commited? Cultural Anthropologist Younes Saramifar (VU Amsterdam) explains that taking pleasure in violence is part of the answer.

Watch lecture

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lU9kYxxLEcQ

Credit: University of the Netherlands