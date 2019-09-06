Canada News

Water Ambassadors, Canada

36 minutes ago | 2 views

Our Mission
To respond to the global need for clean water and reach some of the most remote communities in developing countries in the name of Jesus Christ

Our Vision
A world where every individual has easy access to clean, safe water and practices good hygiene to prevent the transmission of disease

Our Core Values
WAC is a Christ centered ministry. We follow the example of Jesus to serve others and to redeem and restore people to God.

We believe that all people are valuable and equal before God. Although we work with churches and faith based agencies, our projects are open to all people regardless of beliefs. Our volunteers come from a variety of backgrounds.

For further information please visit:
https://www.waterambassadorscanada.org/videos.html

More Canada News

Water Ambassadors, Canada

Our Mission To respond to the global need for clean water and reach some of the most remote communities in developing countries in the name of Jesus (...)

Canada News | 36 minutes ago | 2 views

All About Toronto

We specialize in customized Guided Tours for Toronto and the Niagara Falls area. It would be our pleasure to provide you with our fine service. Please feel (...)

Canada News | 3 days ago | 338 views

Bounce Entertainment, Toronto

About Us Crafting more than just the perfect event, Bounce Entertainment Inc. crafts the perfect memories. With our helpful, knowledgeable and dedicated (...)

Canada News | 6 days ago | 467 views

Comments