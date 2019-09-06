Water Ambassadors, Canada

Our Mission

To respond to the global need for clean water and reach some of the most remote communities in developing countries in the name of Jesus Christ

Our Vision

A world where every individual has easy access to clean, safe water and practices good hygiene to prevent the transmission of disease

Our Core Values

WAC is a Christ centered ministry. We follow the example of Jesus to serve others and to redeem and restore people to God.

We believe that all people are valuable and equal before God. Although we work with churches and faith based agencies, our projects are open to all people regardless of beliefs. Our volunteers come from a variety of backgrounds.

