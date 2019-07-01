UNDP’s commitment to the environment

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is deeply committed to environmental challenges by establishing a vibrant and resilient Network of Environmental Journalists to help confront Biodiversity and Climate Change in the region via thorough and committed environmental reporting.

UNDP Communications Analyst Madam Praise Nutakor who was present at the WA BiCC’s Media Roundtable Meeting on Tuesday 14 May 2019 in Labadi Beach Hotel,Accra ,Ghana is always mapping strategies in diverse ways to manage and maintain the standards and professionalism of the UNDP Network of Environmental Journalists of which some members including yours truly were able to participate successfully in the recently concluded Media Roundtable Meeting on Biodiversity and Climate Change in West Africa organised by United States Agency for International Development (USAID) via its funded West Africa Biodiversity and Climate Change (WA BiCC) program.

With this remarkable commitment to the environment, WA BiCC collaborates with UNDP to ensure that there is no duplicating of efforts where they are not required but to further strengthen existing structures in the region and create more opportunities for the protection of the environment.

However, among all issues, the most consistent track record of action by the UN Conferences has been on Environmental Issues and the link between the environment and development. It began with the UN Conference on the Human Environment that led to the creation of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) (Stockholm 1972) followed by the landmark Conference on the Environment and Development best known as the Earth Summit ( Rio,1992) that launched Agenda 21, the United Nations Framework on Climate Change (UNFCCC) as well as the Convention of Biodiversity (CBD).