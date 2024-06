An abundance of talent! Last month, our team was thrilled to meet and connect with over 400 refugees in Uganda. We were happy to engage directly with them, share information about refugee labor mobility, and assist them in registering their skills in our Talent Catalog.

With over 1.5 million refugees and asylum seekers in Uganda, there are so many incredible individuals who have skills in high-demand industries. Read more about our trip: https://bit.ly/3JMSrci