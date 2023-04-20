Canada News

Two new board members at Black Opportunity Fund in Canada

As Black Opportunity Fund continues to work to improve social and economic outcomes for Black Canadians across the country, we are extremely pleased to announce the addition of two highly accomplished new Board Members, Gouro Sall Diagne and Bukkie Adewuyi, whose values and expertise are strongly aligned with BOF’s mandate and purpose. We are also pleased to welcome on board Juron Grant-Kinnear, who will support the BOF Board as Corporate Secretary and further strengthen the organization’s commitment to establishing a best-in-class governance framework.

Gouro and Bukkie bring extensive global and domestic expertise and knowledge in financial control and risk, that will be a significant asset in their roles on BOF’s Finance & Audit Committee.

We invite you to join us in welcoming Bukkie, Gouro and Juron!

To learn more about our newest Board additions, please view their bios at https://lnkd.in/g5xxARQK

