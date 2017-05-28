Toronto: Umbrella represents Sierra Leonean community at Malian event

Submitted by Alpha Umaru Shaw

By Raechele Tucker, Public Relations Officer, Sierra Leone Union of Ontario - Umbrella

Some members of Sierra Leone Union of Ontario (Umbrella) inToronto led by the president, David Sinnah represented the Sierra Leonean community and Umbrella at the Malian Cultural event on May 20, 2017 in Toronto.

The event was also attended by other community leaders. The event was great and amazing as the Malian community displayed their unique and rich culture through playing traditional instrument, dancing, costume, arts & crafts and authentic food.

In his remarks to the guests and the Malian community, Sinnah thanked Mr. Diallo, the president of the Malian Association of Toronto, the Association, and Malian community for inviting them to other events.

He said said:

"This is a stepping stone to bringing our organizations and community together to support one another. We benefit greatly from working together and sharing our cultural diversity."

As members of the ECOWAS Association of Canada, Sinnah encouraged all Malians and members of other West African community associations in the Diaspora to participate in the activities of the ECOWAS Association. The Association’s aims are to support & strengthen each West African community Association & individuals in the community. The ECOWAS Association of Canada will organize a BBQ event this summer.