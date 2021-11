By PV Staff

A couple of weeks ago the Alliance of Canadian-Ghanaian Associations was launched in Toronto, Canada. It is an umbrella association of all Ghanaian associations in the country and the event featured speakers from both Canada and Ghana. Canada is host of several Ghanaian associations playing vibrant roles in the socio-economic affairs of Ghanaians in both Canada and Ghana.

Here is a video of the proceedings:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jF4bfh5JSOE&t=190s