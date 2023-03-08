To “All Ma Ladies”, on IW Day 2023:

The Silence Between Two Echoes

“Only these

Understand the eloquence of the silence

Between two echoes in a haunted cave”

(Richard Ntiru, To the Living)

Primed for survival on a heady mix

Of science and dread in an epidural link,

She has been to hell in the search for a heaven,

A slew of aborted landings punctuate

Her long haul flights in and out of labour.

The last push willed, the last push pushed,

He emerges head first from the locus of pain

And ends up in her wearily outstretched arms,

As she surrenders to the vibrant trickling of

Life back into her life, and thanks the midwife.

Now, with relief plunging down like the curtain

At the end of some bizarre cabaret act,

Two piercing screams, two echoes,

Unscripted heralds of His debut moment -

Remind her of the other debts she owes:

A silent tribute uttered, heard by Ogun

Who is generous in His gift of children;

A promise to herself that she alone

Would fix a tag on this moment of triumph.

The name had been a source of her strength,

Muttered, mumbled, as she trekked through agony:

“Abayomi … Abayomi …” she whispers now,

As the fullness of the miracle settles on her breast –

“But for this, people would have ridiculed me.”

(C) Kayode Adesimi 2019