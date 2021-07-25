Canada News

Tips for start ups

By Arlene Dickinson, CEO at Venturepark, Canada

When you are a start up and have ten major problems to solve the answer isn’t to try and solve everything at once. Even though they are ALL important you have to tackle them in bite sized efforts. If you don’t it’s overwhelming and, what little you are able to do across all the problems tackling them at once, is highly ineffective.

Here’s some tips:
1. Prioritize. There’s always something most important in that list to tackle first
2. Ask for help and input from those around you
3. Don’t try and swim across the ocean, just keep yourself afloat until the storm passes and you can get long term help and develop long term solutions. Remember you’re in survival mode so nows not the time to build a house - nows the time to construct the lean-to. You can build the house once the storm passes.
4. Keep your customers happy and your team aprised and engaged.
5. Develop a huge sense of urgency. You won’t get everything right when in crisis mode but you must move with speed and determination.

Everyone solves better, together.

