By Frederica M. Williams, FCIS (UK), MBA,

President & CEO, Whittier Street Health Center

Thank you NBC Boston’s Latoiya Edwards and Tevin Wooten for inviting our Whittier Street Health Center colleagues Dr. Adrienne Headley (Ob/Gyn) and Dr. Robin Mayfield (Family Medicine) and the other panelists to share their insights as you explored how climate crisis is affecting the health and wellbeing of Black and brown communities and low-income Americans.