Sudanese writer Amir Taj al-Sir

Amir Taj al-Sir

Biography and literary career

Taj al-Sir was born in northern Sudan in 1960 and trained as a gynaecologist. He has published more than a dozen books in Arabic, some of them translated into English, French or Italian, including novels, poetry and non-fiction. His first novel Karmakul came out in 1988, and his novel The Hunter of the Chrysalises was shortlisted for the 2011 Arabic Booker Prize. According to literary critic M.A.Orthofer, in his novel Telepathy, he creates the fiction of "a successful Sudanese writer, who finds that his most recent novel, Hunger’s Hopes, turns out to be closer to real life than he had any reason to believe it could.

The Daily News Egypt commented that "Taj Al-Sir, a former poet who has written 10 novels, is widely regarded as a giant among Arabic fiction writers." He lives and works as a medical doctor in Doha, Qatar.

Selected works (novels)

The Grub Hunter (2012). Pearson Education. ISBN 978-0435134808

The Yelling Dowry (2013). Moment Digibooks Limited ISBN 978-1291452846

Ebola ’76. Darf Publishers. (2017). ISBN 9781850772743. OCLC 974631183.

Telepathy (2016). Bloomsbury Qatar Foundation Publishing. ISBN 978-9927101892

