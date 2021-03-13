Sierra Leonean poet Elizabeth L. A. Kamara

Elizabeth Kamara was born and bred in Sierra Leone and teaches at Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone where she is Head of the English Unit, Department of Language Studies. Here is one of her most recent poems on International Women’s Day:

Do they even know it’s their day?

For all Unsung Women on the International Day of Women 2021

Oh women of the Sierra

Who till the land

And labour from sunrise to sunset

To breathe and be

Do you even know it’s your day?

Do you even know it’s your day?

Women who keep bees

And sell the honey to sweeten lives

Women stung by life

To mould lives

Oh women of the Sierra, do you know it’s your day?

Women of the Sierra

Who eat after your husbands’ full

Who split firewood with young on backs

Who walk miles and miles to farm

Who breathe only when allowed

Who talk only when allowed

Who rest only when allowed

Do you even know, that today is your day?

And you

Who break your backs and bones

To mine stones

You who transform living trees into coal

In the scorching sun you eat

In the sweat of your face you eat

Do you know

That today is your day?

You who march up and down as though on patrol

Your hair a porcupine

Your beauty hidden beneath your bags and rags

Your once clear mind now a dustbin or sieve

Your soul trapped between mountains of abuse

Yesterday’s beatings and psychological torture

Broke the strings of your heart

And today?

Do you know,

That today is your day?

Do you know that today is your day ?

Yesterday

Your nos made no difference to his yeses

Your clothes he stripped

Your dignity he stripped

Your soul he stripped

The smell of his skin chases you in dreams

His hands that bound yours

As he took you

Again and again,

He took you

Do you know that today is your day?

Oh women of the Sierra

Who live on the margins of society

Whose rivers of tears never dry

Whose pain is ever fresh

Lazarus-like your lives are empty

One day you will celebrate

Joyfulness will crown your essence