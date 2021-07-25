Literary Zone

Sierra Leonean poet and businessman Sinneh T. Moijueh

Sinneh T. Moijueh is a young Sierra Leonean poet and businessman. He lives in Freetown.

Here is one of his poems, Africa is rich but poor, read aloud by himself in the following video:

