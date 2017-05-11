President-elect Emmanuel Macron celebrates with Africans in Paris

PV Staff

Africans and other immigrants in Paris and the rest of the country have been celebrating the victory of France’s president-elect, Emmanuel Macron.

Shouts of joy were also heard all over the francophone world and in many other countries including Western Europe and North America when Macron emerged as winner last Sunday.

African immigrants in the French capital are particularly joyful because Marine Le Pen, the candidate of the far right who came second, did not hide her determination to put a stop to immigration especially that of the clandestine Sans Papiers or illegal immigrants during the campaign season.

Macron, who spent six months in Nigeria in his younger days as an aid worker, was less uncompromising in his approach to the immigrant issue in France, one of the European countries with the highest number of immigrants.

Here is Macron dancing with Africans in a Paris outdoor event: