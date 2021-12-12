Canada News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Canadian women

Women must be at all decision-making tables, not just when it comes to so-called “women’s issues.” From addressing affordability, to creating jobs, to building a resilient recovery, we need your voices across the spectrum of economic work.

That’s why, today (Friday), I sat down with the Women’s Economic Council of Canada for their inaugural meeting. We spoke about our $10-a-day child care agreements with provinces and territories, the work we’re doing to build on our Women Entrepreneurship Strategy, and our continued focus on growing our economy - let’s keep working together.

