Poetry—The Biggest Questions

The Biggest Questions

By Mohamed Kunowah-Tinu Kiellow, The Netherlands.



Where were You?



When there was love in their eyes



when innocent love showed its beautiful face



to the lazy giants



Who did not know their work



but continued to load their guns



to put an end to the very existence of



a beautiful life with a beautiful face



that now knows no love but hatred.



Where were you?



When love cried for peace



and thought of a reunion with the powerful gunmen



who knew nothing but killing innocent lives



that knew nothing but love.



Where were you?



When they jumped for joy



seeing love, hatred and peace walking



hand in hand into their pregnant future



A future that now has no hope?

