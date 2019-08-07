Poetry—The Biggest Questions

The Biggest Questions
By Mohamed Kunowah-Tinu Kiellow, The Netherlands.
Where were You?
When there was love in their eyes
when innocent love showed its beautiful face
to the lazy giants
Who did not know their work
but continued to load their guns
to put an end to the very existence of
a beautiful life with a beautiful face
that now knows no love but hatred.
Where were you?
When love cried for peace
and thought of a reunion with the powerful gunmen
who knew nothing but killing innocent lives
that knew nothing but love.
Where were you?
When they jumped for joy
seeing love, hatred and peace walking
hand in hand into their pregnant future
A future that now has no hope?
