Poetry—The Biggest Questions

1 hour ago | 562 views

The Biggest Questions

By Mohamed Kunowah-Tinu Kiellow, The Netherlands.

Where were You?

When there was love in their eyes

when innocent love showed its beautiful face

to the lazy giants

Who did not know their work

but continued to load their guns

to put an end to the very existence of

a beautiful life with a beautiful face

that now knows no love but hatred.

Where were you?

When love cried for peace

and thought of a reunion with the powerful gunmen

who knew nothing but killing innocent lives

that knew nothing but love.

Where were you?

When they jumped for joy

seeing love, hatred and peace walking

hand in hand into their pregnant future

A future that now has no hope?

