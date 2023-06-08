Poetry: Summer Time in Sierra Leone

Summer Time in Sierra Leone.
A warm summer’s day and it’s
So hot in Freetown today
And the yellow flowers are
Blowing gently in the wind
And the sweet cherry blossom
Tree’s fill the air with scented
Flowers blowing everywhere
And the delicate and pretty petals
Twirling in the air and the children
Stop and stare and listen to the
Little birds singing summer tunes
In Freetown and the sounds and
Scents of summer time it’s so
Beautiful and bright and the
Sun is shining all day and there’s
Not even a cloud in sight
And there’s no place on earth as
Beautiful and perfect to be in
Peaceful Sierra Leone spending
Summer time by the sea.
David P Carroll.
Comments