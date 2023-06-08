Poetry: Summer Time in Sierra Leone

Summer Time in Sierra Leone.

A warm summer’s day and it’s

So hot in Freetown today

And the yellow flowers are

Blowing gently in the wind

And the sweet cherry blossom

Tree’s fill the air with scented

Flowers blowing everywhere

And the delicate and pretty petals

Twirling in the air and the children

Stop and stare and listen to the

Little birds singing summer tunes

In Freetown and the sounds and

Scents of summer time it’s so

Beautiful and bright and the

Sun is shining all day and there’s

Not even a cloud in sight

And there’s no place on earth as

Beautiful and perfect to be in

Peaceful Sierra Leone spending

Summer time by the sea.

David P Carroll.