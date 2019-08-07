Poetry: Night Shift Workers

’Nightshift Workers’ is a meditation on the travails of members of the world’s oldest profession.At the best of times, this is a profession that entails a lot of physical and emotional suffering.This is particularly poignant in a deprived and traumatised continent like Africa where the poet lives.

By Ernest Cole

At the onset of twilight

she wakes,

the pain all over her body

reminds her of the agony

of night duty.

From the bathroom

she emerges,

the tell-tale signs

of her profession.

In front of the mirror

she sits,

perfumes and cosmetics

competing for a place

in various parts of her body.

She bends, she twists, she preens

as she prepares to labour

under the crushing weight

of men determined to extract value

from the rhythms their money could buy.



Photo: Ernest Cole: lamenting the plight of the sisters.

Credit: Sierra Leone Web