Poetry: Ministers to the Toothless

Ministers to the Toothless

By Taban Lo Liyong

When I am old and my teeth are gone or rotted

Let me age away near KFC or MacDonald’s hotel:

Potatoes have no fibres and just disintegrate in the mouth

When they are squared and fried hot you don’t need teeth;

Finger-licking good spring chicken eaten hot is swallowed whole

The coleslaw in hamburgers is for additional salivation

It softens the bread and your gums can pound the meat

And you turn everything over in the mouth and swallow:

Nobody knows if you chewed or just washed it down

Especially as the salt on the potatoes, and drugs in the Coke

Contribute a lot to the salivation and gunning down.

The workers of the East with their poor dental care

The poor of the world who buy silence with sweets and ice-cream

Will keep MacDonalds and the General in business

Regardless of ideology, change of regime, whims of the boss:

When I have no teeth apples are out, as are steak and ribs.

Fried chickens, eggs, minced meat, coleslaw and bread

These I can eat with my gums, with my baby.



Taban Lo Liyong is one of the greatest living Black poets. A Pan-Africanist, he was born in the Sudan and raised in Uganda. He was educated at Howard University and the University of Iowa in America. He has taught in Kenya, Sudan, Japan and the United States.