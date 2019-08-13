Poetry: Death at the Derby

Death at the Derby

By Willie James King, USA.

The horse with the broken ankle

bowed, after dust settled, to all who

stood before it, as it always had

having been bred to obedience.

It lowered its head, as if glad

to see the man bringing the gun,

while it waited to feel

the bullet that would calm it beyond

all those days it was cornered

as a colt and raised to race.

With glazed, half-dollar eyes, it snorted

only once, then it gazed at its owner

who couldn’t seem to set his mind

on anything else, but the money

this dying horse might have made,

had it not tripped

while rounding the track,

its mane windy as an angel’s;

Its fetlocks made for flight.

(c.) Willie James King. This poem

was first published by Pembroke

Magazine; subsequently, anthologized

in Cadence Of Hooves: A Celebration

of Horses, 2008, Yarroway Mountain Press.