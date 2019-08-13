Literary Zone

Poetry: Death at the Derby

2 hours ago | 3824 views

Death at the Derby

By Willie James King, USA.

The horse with the broken ankle
bowed, after dust settled, to all who
stood before it, as it always had
having been bred to obedience.
It lowered its head, as if glad
to see the man bringing the gun,
while it waited to feel
the bullet that would calm it beyond
all those days it was cornered
as a colt and raised to race.
With glazed, half-dollar eyes, it snorted
only once, then it gazed at its owner
who couldn’t seem to set his mind
on anything else, but the money
this dying horse might have made,
had it not tripped
while rounding the track,
its mane windy as an angel’s;
Its fetlocks made for flight.

(c.) Willie James King. This poem
was first published by Pembroke
Magazine; subsequently, anthologized
in Cadence Of Hooves: A Celebration
of Horses, 2008, Yarroway Mountain Press.

More Literary Zone

Poetry: Death at the Derby

Death at the Derby By Willie James King, USA. The horse with the broken ankle bowed, after dust settled, to all who stood before it, as it (...)

Literary Zone | 2 hours ago | 3824 views

Poetry: The Last Salsa in New York

The Last Salsa in New York By fayia sellu, Berkeley, USA. Fishes are not the only things That pass under the Brooklyn Bridge O! the hearts (...)

Literary Zone | 6 days ago | 7112 views

Poetry: We Have Come Home

We Have Come Home By Lenrie Peters, Banjul, The Gambia.* We have come home From the bloodless wars With sunken hearts (...)

Literary Zone | 6 days ago | 10301 views

Comments