Poetry: Blood

B L O O D!

By Raymond E. D. de’Souza George (Papa Ray), Freetown, Sierra Leone

B L O O D!

B L O O D!

BLOOD!

The divine stream

that flows

within man,

Carrying the

elements of God,

B L O O D,

Sustains the life of man.

To be shed prematurely - MURDER,

Will always be a

sacrilege;

For the purpose of

a life,

Potential for a

nation’s benefit,

Aborted with intent,

And NOT by accident,

Abruptly halting

it’s natural tenure,

Will always attract

consequences,

For the culprit

and the nation.

A DANGEROUS INDULGENCE!

So as a nation

let’s resist

PROVOCATION!

When the spilling

of human blood

becomes a sport,

Which, ONLY demons...

Blood -thirsty antagonists

Of God Almighty himself,

Can happily sponsor,

To meet their

insatiable appetite.....

CAN’T WE SEE?

Can’t we DISCERN

their primary aim?

OUR NATION’S

DESTABILIZATION?

WE MUST WAKE UP!

STAND UP!

STAND AT ATTENTION!

REPENT and

REDEDICATE

Our Land and borders.

WE, SIERRA LEONEANS,

Have crossed

many Red Seas,

Traversed vast

wilderness;

If we must keep

our Promised Land

in view,

Reconciliation

MUST PRECEDE

Restoration.

As a nation,

our expectation

MUST NOT

be cut off.

If we are told

not to waste it,

Because water is life,

Let me say to us all...

SIERRA LEONEANS,,

BLOOD IS SACRED,

DO NOT SHED IT.

Each life is

God’s investment,

For the progress,

The prosperity,

Of our P E O P L E.

G O D

H A V E

M E R CY

ON

SIERRA LEONE.