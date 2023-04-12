Poetry: Blood

B L O O D!
By Raymond E. D. de’Souza George (Papa Ray), Freetown, Sierra Leone
B L O O D!
B L O O D!
BLOOD!
The divine stream
that flows
within man,
Carrying the
elements of God,
B L O O D,
Sustains the life of man.
To be shed prematurely - MURDER,
Will always be a
sacrilege;
For the purpose of
a life,
Potential for a
nation’s benefit,
Aborted with intent,
And NOT by accident,
Abruptly halting
it’s natural tenure,
Will always attract
consequences,
For the culprit
and the nation.
A DANGEROUS INDULGENCE!
So as a nation
let’s resist
PROVOCATION!
When the spilling
of human blood
becomes a sport,
Which, ONLY demons...
Blood -thirsty antagonists
Of God Almighty himself,
Can happily sponsor,
To meet their
insatiable appetite.....
CAN’T WE SEE?
Can’t we DISCERN
their primary aim?
OUR NATION’S
DESTABILIZATION?
WE MUST WAKE UP!
STAND UP!
STAND AT ATTENTION!
REPENT and
REDEDICATE
Our Land and borders.
WE, SIERRA LEONEANS,
Have crossed
many Red Seas,
Traversed vast
wilderness;
If we must keep
our Promised Land
in view,
Reconciliation
MUST PRECEDE
Restoration.
As a nation,
our expectation
MUST NOT
be cut off.
If we are told
not to waste it,
Because water is life,
Let me say to us all...
SIERRA LEONEANS,,
BLOOD IS SACRED,
DO NOT SHED IT.
Each life is
God’s investment,
For the progress,
The prosperity,
Of our P E O P L E.
G O D
H A V E
M E R CY
ON
SIERRA LEONE.
