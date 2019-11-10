Poetry: A Poem For Martyrs’ Day

A Poem For Martyrs’ Day

By Frank Chipasula, USA

The first vowel of pain

pierces the night, O!

We recoil in our nightmares,

hearing a man scream like sheep

under a merciless knife.

The cry coils about the midnight

pitch darkness, out of Chingwe’s

Hole and Mikuyu Prison Farm.

It strikes our hearts like a Black

Mamba crested with a deadly moon,

a rainbow of blood draped over

the bowed moon’s hidden arrow.

The hills are aflame with dirges,

the valleys sob silently, afraid

of Special Branch ears—

The shock waves spread like

hot butter on this stale land.

The psalms raise the alms in the burnt

incense of dark human flesh

in the dawn of Palm Sunday.

Martyrs’ Day: All quiet—the night’s

Murder well hushed. All quiet.