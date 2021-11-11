Poetry: A flaming tanker

A flaming tanker

By Khadija Jalloh, USA

My heart cries

My soul sinks

The pain is deep

I see the scars of

The tank blazing

The burnt pregnant woman

Paining, the agony of the

People clueless to the

Problem that awaits

A standing tank

With fuel- disturbing

Imagine the tank ready to

Blaze and murmuring to them

To leave, the tank was the

Only one seeing the danger

Looming.

I cried watching the poor

Who converged to make a

Living out of the menacing

Tank. My tongue is still

Wagging- whilst punching

Myself with a few questions:

Were poverty, illiteracy

And negligence the reasons

Then Mahatma Ghandi comes

To mind: poverty is the worst

Form of violence.

I shouted with a tempering

Sound cursing poverty,

Why always us!

The crying Freetown cried again!

Rest well fellow compatriots

Sierra Leone mourns again!