Peace In-Home Health Care Services Inc, Concord, Ontario, Canada

About Us

Peace In-Home Health Care Services is an independently owned business based in the province of Ontario. The company was built around revolutionizing home care for the elderly so that seniors can safely and easily age at home. We care for our clients with as much passion as we would care for our own families, which helps our clients’ build trust in our services. We provide services anywhere on the spectrum of home and health care, providing the best-suited caregiver for the situations.

Keeping our clients satisfied is our number one priority, which helps us achieve our belief for heaven at home. The stringent hiring process for our trained staff makes us unique and facilitates us in providing client centred care for your loved ones. At Peace In Home Health care Services, we put our clients’ needs first and believe in the understanding of clients’ needs by the caregiver before introducing a personal support worker. In order to accomplish these needs, we provide one on one approach for our valuable clients. This one on one approach involves assigning one client to one caregiver, not making unnecessary switching over and over of the caregivers. One on one approach which allows elderly clients to be more comfortable with personal support workers and ask for their needs more openly. On the other hand, this approach permits caregivers to understand the needs of their clients more effectively. This mutual understanding of clients’ needs ultimately help caregivers provide more needs oriented care to your elderly loved ones.

All of our Support Workers are expertly selected and compassionate about the work they do. Our aim is to provide a diverse type of care for all clients and their specific needs. Our services and schedules are completely up to the discretion of the clients to ensure they get exactly what they want and need.

For more information, please visit: https://www.peaceinhomehealthcare.com/