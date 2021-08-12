African News

Organic farming in Kenya

13 minutes ago | 0 views

By Jacob Elsbor, CEO at African Coffee Roasters

Converting 15,000 small holder farmers, from conventional farming to be organic coffee farmers under the project name “Trace Kenya” has not been easy during the pandemic.

Therefore, it was with great pleasure to visit a farmer-training in Kericho along with Coop Danmark’s / African Coffee Roasters Chairman Lasse Bolander and Stephen Vick.

The classroom is a bit different from other schools, but nevertheless it works and Solidaridad East and Central Africa doing a great job along with the farmers to take the next steps.

