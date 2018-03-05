Ontario: Premier to host town hall meeting for International Women’s Day

Premier Kathleen Wynne is inviting people to join her on the eve of International Women’s Day to discuss how to create more fairness and opportunity for everyone in Ontario.

The Premier will host a Town Hall on Wednesday, March 7 at the Design Exchange at the Toronto Dominion Centre at 234 Bay St. in Toronto. Admission to the event is free and open to anyone who wants to engage directly with the Premier about the issues that matter most to them, with a particular focus on gender equality. All questions are welcome.

Over the past three months, more than 1,400 people from all over Ontario have had the opportunity to have their say about a range of issues, from health care and education, to free trade and minimum wage.

General admission seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Design Exchange. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the Premier’s Town Hall will start at 6:30 p.m. Those who wish to attend are encouraged to RSVP. Please note, an RSVP does not guarantee admission but helps ensure that adequate seating is available.

Ontario’s plan to create fairness and opportunity during this period of rapid economic change includes a higher minimum wage and better working conditions, free tuition for hundreds of thousands of students, easier access to affordable child care, and free prescription drugs for everyone under 25 through the biggest expansion of medicare in a generation.

Source: Office of the Premier