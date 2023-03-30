Canada News

2023 federal budget of Canada

31 March 2023 at 01:19 | 182 views

On Tuesday March 28, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Chrystia Freeland ( seen in photo with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau) read the 2023 budget in the House of Commons in Ottawa.

Here it is. Click on the link below:

https://www.budget.canada.ca/2023/home-accueil-en.html

More Canada News

2023 federal budget of Canada

On Tuesday March 28, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Chrystia Freeland ( seen in photo with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau) read the (...)

Canada News | 18 hours ago | 182 views

Canada: Good news for Manitoba parents

Good news for Manitoba parents: You could soon save hundreds of dollars per child, per month – because, as of April 2nd, child care fees across the province (...)

Canada News | 3 weeks ago | 603 views

Introducing Aveeno Canada

From dry and scaly to rough and bumpy skin, people of color may be more prone to certain conditions that affect the skin like keratosis pilaris, a (...)

Canada News | 1 month ago | 1041 views

Comments