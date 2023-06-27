Olivia Chow is new Toronto Mayor

PV Staff

The widow of Jack Layton the iconic leader of Canada’s National Democratic Party (NDP) has been elected Mayor of Toronto Monday night.

Chow (photo) can be described as a veteran of Toronto politics having served Canada’s largest city on a school trustee board, as Councillor, Member of Parliament, academic and now as Mayor.

She is considered a leftist replacing the very popular John Tory who is on the right but managed to get the support of leftists and Liberals in the city. He resigned recently due to an affair with one of his staffers.

Chow came to Canada from Hong Kong when she was 13.

She is 66.