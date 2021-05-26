Oliver Gaolaolwe is the winner of the Inaugural Season of Africa Music Challenge

"Oliver the Poet" (photo) an upcoming artist from Botswana was prounounced the Winner of the Inaugural Season of the Africa Music Challenge Pan-Africa Music Talent show on Tuesday May 25th 2021 which was also Africa Day.

At the event, Head of Global Tours for Beyonce, Allan Floyd said, "Africa is immensely talented in music, so artists should be willing to go out of their comfort zone and reach out to the international market and do collaborations with artists in other countries, something that will help them grow beyond their borders"

The Top 5 finalists virtually performed their songs live to an audience that had judges and other artists from around Africa. The top 5 finalists were "Oliver The Poet" of Botswana, Michael George of Sierra Leone, Rea Rachael of Nigeria, David Golekwang from Botswana and Daniel Anthony from Nigeria.

Their performances were Live Streamed through a Zoom platform as well as the Africa Music Challenge Facebook Page

There were also Special Guest Performances by Australia Based CSAY, US Based MaryJane and the RAP Group UJeanAllday, Bwoytab and Tia.

Also at the event held on Tuesday May 25th in Observance of Africa Day was the late George Floyds’ son Quincy Floyd, who paid Special Tribute to his Dad expressing his gratitude for the support from the Continent.

The winner of the inaugural music challenge walked away with;

1. US$1000.00

2. Brand New iPhone 12 Pro

3. AMC Winner Trophy

4. Vintage AMC 2021 T-Shirt

5. The Song will be Featured as Theme song for the Africa Empire Warrior Sportainment Series

6. A Recording Contract with ASVG and Partners