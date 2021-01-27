New role for Olivia Anani

PIASA is pleased to announce that

Olivia Anani (photo) and Charlotte Lidon will

be co-directors of Africa + Modern and

Contemporary Art Department from this

January onwards.

«This double appointment reinforces

PIASA’s leading role and strengthens

its involvement in the Contemporary

African Art market. PIASA was one of

the first to highlight this category in its

sales programme. » emphasises Frédéric

Chambre.

The highly complementary skills of these

two experts in the sector will thus enable

PIASA to redefine the esthetic vision for

the department while aligning its choices

to global art market trends.

Save the Date on May 19th for the

first auction of Africa + Modern and

Contemporary Art brought by these new