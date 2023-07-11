Mustapha Njie, Gambian multi-millionnaire

Mustapha Njie, commonly known as Taf, is a prominent Gambian businessman and entrepreneur. He is the founder and CEO of Taf Holdings Group, a diversified conglomerate with business interests in real estate development, construction, hospitality, and other sectors. Born in Banjul, The Gambia, in 1962, Mustapha Njie has played a significant role in the country’s economic growth and development.

Njie’s entrepreneurial journey began in the 1980s when he established Taf Construction Company. Initially focusing on construction projects, the company gradually expanded its operations to include real estate development. Under Njie’s leadership, Taf Holdings Group has become one of the leading real estate developers in The Gambia, undertaking numerous high-profile projects such as residential complexes, commercial buildings, and luxury hotels.

Beyond the construction and real estate sectors, Njie has diversified his business interests to include hospitality and tourism. He is the founder and owner of the Coco Ocean Resort & Spa, an internationally acclaimed five-star luxury hotel located in Bijilo, The Gambia. The resort has received several prestigious awards for its exceptional quality and service, contributing to the country’s growing reputation as a tourist destination.

Njie’s entrepreneurial success has not only made him a prominent figure in The Gambia’s business community but has also earned him recognition on an international level. In 2010, he received the African Business Leadership Award for his outstanding contributions to the continent’s economic development. His commitment to entrepreneurship and his efforts to drive economic growth in The Gambia have inspired many aspiring entrepreneurs in the country.

Moreover, Mustapha Njie is known for his philanthropic endeavors and his commitment to social development. He has been involved in various community initiatives, supporting education, healthcare, and environmental conservation projects in The Gambia. Through his foundation, the Taf Africa Foundation, Njie has implemented programs that aim to improve the lives of disadvantaged communities and empower youth through education and vocational training.

As a successful businessman and visionary leader, Mustapha Njie continues to play an active role in driving The Gambia’s economic progress. His entrepreneurial spirit, business acumen, and commitment to social responsibility have made him a respected figure in the business world, both within The Gambia and beyond.