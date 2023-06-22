Monica Lewis appointed Assistant Vice President at Howard University

Monica Lewis (BA ’96) has been appointed assistant vice president of strategic communications in the Office of University Communications at Howard University. Lewis is an accomplished communications professional and Howard University alumna with 25 years of experience in writing, public relations, and event planning and production. She previously served as director of communications for the City of Baltimore and the Office of the City Council President.

“For the better part of 30 years, Howard University has given me so much – first as a student, and as an alumna and a parent – and I have embraced every chance to give back my time and treasure to support as much as possible,” Lewis said. “Now, I have the awesome opportunity to give back in such an important way, and I am truly excited about the work that lies ahead.”

In her previous role, Lewis was responsible for developing and implementing communications strategies, managing proactive and reactive media relations and leading public relations. She also served as deputy chief of communications for the School District of Philadelphia where her primary responsibilities included writing executive communications for district leadership, managing media relations, and serving as the district’s spokesperson. In her new role, Lewis will be responsible for raising the profile of Howard University and its programs by creating and executing strategies for media and public engagement while also serving as the public spokesperson for the University.

“Monica Lewis is a seasoned communications professional with the right experience to lead Howard University’s strategic communications initiatives in its current era of scholarly, social and cultural importance,” said Vice President and Chief Communications Officer Frank Tramble. “A Howard alumna and the proud parent of a Bison, she is a member of the Howard community who cares deeply about the University and is eager to contribute to Howard excellence in this role.”

Lewis earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism from the School of Communications in 1996. She is also a former editor-in-chief of The Hilltop, Howard University’s student newspaper. In addition, she holds a Master of Science degree in journalism from the Graduate School of Journalism at Columbia University.

Lewis has worked as a reporter for The Courier Post (Cherry Hill, NJ), The New York Post, ESPN The Magazine and The Philadelphia Tribune. Her background also includes a wealth of experience in public relations for non-profit organizations, including the American Heart Association, the Urban League of Philadelphia and United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey.

Lewis was born in Philadelphia and raised in New Castle, Del. She is a Diamond Life Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., where she serves on the National Communications and Public Relations Committee. She is also active with Jack and Jill of America, Inc., and Twelve Days of Christmas, Inc., a national organization of Black female philanthropists who raise funds and coordinate service projects to support children and families from economically-disadvantaged communities.

At heart, Lewis said she views herself as a storyteller who loves finding stories that inspire, inform, and engage a variety of audiences.

“I look forward to working with this talented team to do just that, ensuring that we continue to elevate and amplify messaging that reminds everyone of the significant contributions and accomplishments made by Howard University in multiple areas and disciplines locally, nationally and globally.”

Lewis has two children – a daughter, Courtney, who is a second-generation Bison; and a son, Evan.

