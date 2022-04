By Oulimata Sarr, Regional Director, West and Central Africa, at UN Women

We are delighted to welcome Mrs Manty Tarawalli, Minister of Gender and Children Affairs of Sierra Leone to Senegal.

South South cooperation is critical in advancing gender equality and women empowerment. Senegal and Sierra Leone can share best practices on women political participation, economic empowerment and ending gender based violence.

Photo: Oulimata (left) and Mrs Tarawalie