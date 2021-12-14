Major international conference on public health opens in Addis Ababa today

Today the African Union (AU) and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) opened the first international Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2021) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, with over 10,000 participants expected from 140 countries around the world.

Over three days, 14-16 December 2021, the conference will feature presentations from African Heads of State and Government, dignitaries and leading health experts, who will discuss how to accelerate progress against COVID-19 and chart a new path forward for public health on the continent.

CPHIA 2021 comes at a critical time for Africa and the world. COVID-19 has strained health systems globally, and with dangerously limited access to vaccines across Africa, it has laid bare deep inequities in access to healthcare and scientific innovations. Less than 20 African countries met the global goal of vaccinating at least 10% of the adult population by 30 September 2021, while nearly 90% of high income-countries met this target. As of 3 December 2021, only 7% of the African population has been fully vaccinated, as many countries face a surge in new infections and the emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern Omicron.

“CPHIA 2021 is creating the foundation that will allow us to usher in a new era for science, partnership, and innovation on the continent,” said Prof. Senait Fisseha (photo, dated), CPHIA 2021 co-chair and Director of Global Programs at The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation. “The hope is that this will become the preeminent annual health gathering in Africa – where policymakers, researchers, advocates, community organizations and more come together to learn, address challenges and chart a path forward together. There are major changes ahead for health on the continent, and this is just the beginning.”

“Africa has some of the most sophisticated research institutions and talented scientists in the world, who have been closely monitoring COVID-19 and rapidly sharing their knowledge,” said CPHIA 2021 Co-Chair and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Global Health Equity, Professor Agnes Binagwaho. “CPHIA 2021 will provide the platform to both highlight their incredible contributions and allow for strengthened collaboration across sectors so we can better respond to current and future health crises and achieve health equity.”

CPHIA 2021 is a virtual event and is free for all participants. It will feature seven scientific plenaries and eight parallel sessions, and more than 40 side events that focus on the main pillars of the African Union’s New Public Health Order to meet the aspirations of Agenda 2063 – the Africa We Want:

Expanded and strengthened African manufacturing of vaccine, diagnostics, and therapeutics;

Strengthened public health institutions for people-centered care;

Strengthened public health workforce;

Respectful action-oriented partnerships; and

Engagement with the private sector.

The programme will include presentations from South African health experts who have been leading research into the Omicron variant, including Prof. Tulio de Oliveira (Director, Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa); Prof. Penny Moore (Virologist, University of Witwatersrand); and Prof. Salim Abdool Karim (Director, Center for the AIDS Program of Research in South Africa).

As part of the conference, there will also be 90 oral and poster abstract presentations, featuring research on COVID-19 epidemiology in Africa, the effectiveness of public health measures on the continent and the latest in disease modelling.