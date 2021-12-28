UNDP recognizes Praise Nutakor for outstanding leadership

Contributed

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ghana has recognized and awarded its Head of Communications and Partnerships, Ms. Praise Nutakor, for outstanding leadership and service towards the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Ghana.

The certificate of recognition awarded by UNDP reads: “For your outstanding leadership; mentorship, integrity, and service to UNDP in support of Ghana’s development agenda towards the attainment of the SDGs”.

In a post on LinkedIn, the UNDP Ghana Communications and Partnerships Head, Ms. Praise Nutakor thanked the Resident Representative, Dr Angela Lusigi (left, in photo), her colleagues and her team for the honor.

“Thanks to my great supervisor and coach, Dr Angela Lusigi, the UNDP Resident Representative in Ghana, and to all Colleagues at UNDP Ghana for the great honour. Special thanks to my dynamic team: Ibrahim Suhuyini Sayibu, Ernestina Ocansey, Vanessa Ofori and of course to Priscilla Mawuena Adjeidu, for the great support” stated Ms. Nutakor.

She also noted that this leadership award places more responsibility on her to work harder to become a transformational leader, adding that “staff recognition is said to be one of the top drivers of employee productivity and engagement, and for me, this Leadership Award places more responsibility on me to work even harder to become a transformational leader”.

Ms. Praise Nutakor continues to drive communications for UNDP in Ghana and was also recognized two consecutive times in 2019 and 2020 as one of the top 10 women in PR in Ghana.