The key to financial sucess

By Kevin O’Leary, Florida, USA

Listen closely, this is the KEY to financial success.

You’re killing money! The money you waste on interest in the course of having debt is money you then can’t save or invest. The sooner you manage to break free from your debt, the more likely you’ll be to meet your personal financial goals, no matter what they are.

Also as a business owner, servicing debt doesn’t allow you to reinvest in the business. It doesn’t allow you to have any free cash flow to acquire new customers. It doesn’t allow you to grow. That’s why it is so dangerous. It becomes a barbell of weight on you, and that’s very stressful.

I say this time and time again, so much money gets wasted. You’ve got to get rid of debt first, then you have the luxury of spending money on whatever you want.