By Charles Quist-Adade, Vancouver, Canada

Justice: I know Your Real Name

You proclaimed you’re the law of karma

The author of the Golden Rule

The good and evil supreme arbiter

You whispered into my tender ears when I was but a suckling

“Lil’ Kwabena, sow the seeds of goodness and reap the sweet fruits of blessing”

You sang me to sleep with your lullaby “Lil’ Kwabena never forget:

“What goes around comes around”

And I accepted without drama and no discordant sound

You preached to me: “Little Kwabena, bad deeds return wrath and pestilence.”

I welcomed your solemn sermon in silence

Yet many have I witnessed labour to shower kindness and charity

But alas! they reap the bitter fruits of recrimination and hostility

Many have I seen chasten fellow humans with brim-stones of pain and anguish

Yet they flourish as though without blemish

And the kind-hearted you left to perish

Don’t tell me your wheels grind slow

Because I will be six feet below

Don’t tell me the rewards for good deeds I will reap someday

Because I will be six feet under before that day

Don’t tell me hell fire awaits the wicked one day

Because the wicked cares less about your prophetic day

Don’t tell me my misfortune is a blessing in disguise

Because a blessing in disguise is a curse in demise

Don’t tell me you are blind

Because your blindness is selectively colour-sensitive

And colour-coded in your mind

Because in your blindness, you witnessed in complicit reticence,

The Trilogy of the M’aafa: Slavery, Colonialism, and Post-Colonial Neocolonialism

Because in your colour blindness, you witnessed in supine silence,

White supremacist atrocities: Apartheid, Jim Crow Juneteenth, Sharpeville,

Soweto

Because in your colour-sensitve blindness, you witnessed in frigid carelessness

The cold-blooded murder of Lumumba, Biko, Floyd

And legions you watched in abandon callousness

To perish in anguish in your heartless limbo

Yes, Justice, I know your real name

I know your actual name

Your name is Unjustice

Charles Quist-Adade

May 20, 2020

Vancouver, Canada