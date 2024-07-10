By David Lammy, Foreign Secretary | Member of Parliament for Tottenham

Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office

London, England, United Kingdom

It is the honour of my life to be appointed as Foreign Secretary

A descendant of enslaved people.

A black, working class man from Tottenham.

A community which has never produced a Foreign Secretary before.

This speaks to what a modern, multicultural Britain can be.

Proudly internationalist.

Determined to deliver for working people.

And committed to building a better future for us all.

Britain has enormous potential but the world faces huge challenges.

More countries engaged in conflict than at any time since World War II.

Rapidly changing technology.

And a climate emergency.

This government will reconnect Britain for our security and prosperity at home.

What happens here in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office is essential.

Diplomacy matters.

We will begin with a reset with Europe, on climate and with the global South.

And a gear-shift when it comes to delivering on European security, global security and British growth.

My story is a story of progress.

Progress won by all those who fought for a better future.

Together, let us fight for a better future once again.

Change begins now.