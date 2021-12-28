Inuit writer Norma During

Norma Dunning (born 1959) is an Inuit Canadian writer and assistant lecturer at the University of Alberta, who won the Danuta Gleed Literary Award in 2018 for her short story collection Annie Muktuk and Other Stories. In the same year, she won the Writers’ Guild of Alberta’s Howard O’Hagan Award for the short story "Elipsee", and was a shortlisted finalist for the City of Edmonton Book Award. She published in 2020 a collection of poetry and stories entitled Eskimo Pie: A Poetics of Inuit Identity.

Of Inuk descent, Dunning was born in Quebec and raised in a variety of towns as her father was a member of the Canadian military. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta, where she completed her doctoral degree with Indigenous Peoples Education at the University of Alberta in June 2019.

Her story collection Tainna won the Governor General’s Award for English-language fiction at the 2021 Governor General’s Awards.

Note from the Editor: Here is a brief video clip about Norma:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e09UWw7NXew