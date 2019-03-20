Introducing the Leak Experience

By Emperor Bailor Jalloh, PV Freetown Bureau Chief

As many charitable organisations have been responding to the clarion call for Women Empowerment in the world generally and Africa in particular, a charitable women empowerment organisation called " The Leak Experience" - Female Empowerment being operated by two Sierra Leonean women in the diaspora- Mary Fallah in the United Kingdom and Lousia Tamba in Chicago, United States have also been responding to this clarion call for women empowerment.

The Leak Experience charitable organisation was created after receiving a " Dear Santa Letter" from a young lady requesting feminine hygiene products for Christmas. While other kids were asking for clothing ,games, and non-essential items ,this young lady was requesting items that are fundamental to all women. " It resonated because we only hear about these types of issues in other world countries. No one ever imagined that this would be an issue in the United States, which is considered one of the wealthiest countries in the world " The Leak Experience disclosed. And they have now collected approximately 10,000 ( ten thousand ) pieces of sanitary items and have also donated items to YWCA, Belding Elementary School, Excel Academy Southwest, The Catholic Charities, Excel Academy South and True Rock Ministries ( Single Mom’s Ministry).

The Leak Experience hosts events twice a year in April and September to promote the empowerment of women and at each event , they collect feminine hygiene products , highlight women business owners and educate on the importance of proper sanitation, open discussions to decrease the shame and phobia of menstruation. And that they have proposed a charitable trip to Sierra Leone and Liberia between 25 March and 9 April 2019, running workshops to fulfil their mission to empower ,educate, encourage ,uplift and promote femininity and also give out free sanitary products to girls and young women aged 10 to 25 in Waterloo in the Western Rural Area about 18 miles from the capital Freetown, Sierra Leone. They will also focus on promoting entrepreneurships, spiritual, physical and mental needs of women and girls in the communities.