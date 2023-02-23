Apply for Season 18 of Dragons’ Den show auditions

By Arlene Dickinson, Managing General Partner at District Ventures Capital

I know that starting and growing a business can be a rollercoaster ride. But the highs are so worth it when you see your vision come to life. And that’s exactly what Dragons’ Den is all about!

As a Dragon on the show, I’ve had the privilege of seeing some of Canada’s most innovative and driven entrepreneurs pitch their businesses to us. To see the passion and creativity that entrepreneurs bring to the table is inspiring (to say the least).

If you have a business that you’re passionate about and want to take to the next level, I encourage you to apply for Season 18 auditions which are now open: https://lnkd.in/g2gQihwi