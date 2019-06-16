Hong Kong protests: Statement by Canada’s Foreign Minister

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday June 12 issued the following statement about the protests in Hong Kong in response to proposed extradition law changes:

“Canada has been closely following the proposals of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government to amend the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance, which would allow for individuals in Hong Kong to be transferred to all jurisdictions, including mainland China, for prosecution.

“The ongoing protests in Hong Kong, which are among the largest in the city’s history, demonstrate the deep concern among the people of Hong Kong about their future.

“Canada remains concerned about the potential effect these proposals may have on the large number of Canadian citizens in Hong Kong, on business confidence, and on Hong Kong’s international reputation.

“We urge the Hong Kong government to listen to its people and its many friends around the world, and allow time for thorough consultation and consideration before making any amendment to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance.

“Freedom of expression and assembly are the bedrock of Hong Kong’s free society. It is vital that any legislation preserve Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy, rule of law, and independent judiciary.”