Happy Saint Patrick’s Day.
By David P. Carroll, Freetown, Sierra Leone
It’s Saint Patrick’s Day and
Everyone is Irish today
So let’s have some fun
And we’ll sing and dance
And drink some Guinness
On our special day it’s
Saint Patrick’s day and
We’ll celebrate a three leaf
Called SHAMROCK
And the sun is shining so
Brightly and there’s a
Magical rainbow
Over the green hills
Of County Wicklow today and
Irish music fills the air
And all the little leprechauns
Are dancing and jumping in the air
And this festival is known
World wide so
May the love and luck
Of the Irish be
With you all on this very special day
So have a happy and peaceful
Saint Patrick’s day.
About Me
I like to write Poetry and
I’ve been sending Poetry into
Sick children in Sierra Leone
To make them feel good and
Happy in life.
And I wanna wish everyone
In Sierra Leone and Canada
A Happy Saint Patrick’s Day
And everyone around the world.
