Hands off our Vultures

Hands off our vultures

Hands off we pray

Vultures are nature’s darlings

And yet endangered

Our environment we’ve destroyed

With hands that should build

And now we turn to vultures

Made homeless by the fall

Of our famous Cotton Tree

Do you not know that these scavengers

Are a valuable part of the ecosystem?

Do you not know that vultures are

Becoming extinct?

The White-Backed Vultures

And Hooded Vultures of mama Salone

Are dwindling like the forest cover

“ Nature’s Clean-up Crew”

Wired to clean the environment

Help keep some diseases at bay

Do you know how the carcass

Of Mama Marie’s cat disappeared?

Pa Peter’s rat poison killed 12 rats

Where are they now?

Ask the natural cleansing agents –

Vultures

Fresh carcasses they consume,

But will devour rotten remains

And rid your bins and streets

Of stench of carcasses,

Reduce carbon emissions, `

And eliminate some bacteria

You don’t have to pay or thank them

Unlike Masada

In peace, let’s leave the vultures

They pledge to make us comfortable

They pledge to protect us

They pledge to keep us healthy

Don’t cook our garbage cleaners

They’re here to do us a favour

The monumental tree has fallen

Let’s save the dispossessed vultures

(We once or twice were dispossessed too)

Let’s make a pact to preserve them

They deserve no less

Hands off our vultures

Elizabeth L.A. Kamara

May 2023