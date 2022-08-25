Guinea and the slave trade

As part of the development of the tourist attractions in the province of Boffa, a delegation of the Guinean National Tourist Board led by its Director General, Mrs. Kade Camara (photo), visited last Sunday, August 7, 2022, the district of Farenya where one of the most important slave trade sites of the Republic of Guinea and West Africa is located.

According to a report from the Guinean Tourist Board, this historic site is a key part of the history of the slave trade in Guinea.

The objectives of this visit were to make an inventory of the different sites of Farenya and to establish a plan for guides and identify local guides to conduct tours in Farenya.

The Portuguese were extensively involved in the slave trade in the Republic of Guinea and neighbouring Guinea-Bissau.