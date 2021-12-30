Guinean government commits to ending violence against children and women

Press release translated by The Patriotic Vanguard

Nearly two weeks after the celebration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls, Prime Minister Mohamed Béavogui signed two commitments of the Government of the Republic of Guinea to end violence against children and women.

This "strong and historic event" took place in Conakry, during a ceremony that mobilized the Ministers of Education, Communication, Justice, as well as technical and financial partners of the United Nations system.

Minister of Women’s Promotion, Childhood and Vulnerable Persons said Guinea has attained the status of a pioneer country in the global partnership initiative to end violence against children and women while the UN System Coordinator, Vincent Martin, said the scourge of gender-based violence is not unique to Guinea. "It is a global scourge and United Nations system has shown its commitment to fight and eradicate it.

He congratulated the President, the Prime Minister, and the government. "The choice they are making today is honourable, it is a commitment that is courageous and innovative, Martin said.

The UN partners are now urging the Guinean authorities to take action.

Prime Minister Mohamed Béavogui reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ending impunity by opting for ZERO tolerance for human rights violations. "Guinea is committed to rigorously applying the provisions of the Children’s Code relating to physical violence, particularly corporal punishment, in the family, the community, and the school, as well as promoting measures to make the school environment a safe one that fosters a culture of non-violence.

Guinea is committed to promoting the abandonment of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and to taking appropriate measures to implement the legal framework for FGM and to reduce the practice of female genital mutilation by 10% by 2025.

Prime Minister Mohamed Béavogui